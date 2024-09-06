The market capitalisation of the 20 largest companies listed on the local stock exchanges by market value reached AED2.8 trillion by the end of this week, with further increases expected in line with the markets' plans to double their market value to AED 6 trillion in the coming years.

The 20 listed companies accounted for 77.6 per cent, or AED 2.79 trillion, of the total market capitalisation of AED 3.59 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) came in first place with a market capitalisation of more than AED912.29 billion, equivalent to 25.4 percent of the market capitalisation of the local markets, followed by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) with a market capitalisation of more than AED296.8 billion and a share of 8.25 percent; then ADNOC Gas L.C. with about AED240.2 billion, representing 6.7 percent of the total market capitalisation of the local markets.

The market value of Etisalat by e& with a market value of AED161.5 billion and a share of 4.5 percent; then First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) with AED147.6 billion in market value, equivalent to 4.1 percent; then Emirates NBD with AED127.9 billion, and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) with AED119 billion.

The market value of Borouge amounted to more than AED77.8 billion; Emaar Properties AED77.6 billion; ADNOC Drilling AED74.2 billion; Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank AED63.7 billion; and Aldar Properties AED59.6 billion and Q Holding AED51 billion.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank's market capitalisation was AED47.6 billion, ADNOC Distribution AED45.6 billion, Dubai Islamic Bank AED44.7 billion, Mashreq AED42.7 billion, PureHealth AED 41 billion and ADNOC Logistics and Services AED40.5 billion.