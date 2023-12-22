ABU DHABI – A wave of 44 large direct deals swept over the International Holding Company (IHC) shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) today.

According to ADX data, the deals were executed on 11.159 million stocks worth AED4.458 billion at a price of AED399.5 per share.

Large direct deals are trades that are executed outside the order book and do not affect the closing price of the relevant company's stock or the price index. They also do not affect the highest and lowest prices executed during the session and during the last 52 weeks.