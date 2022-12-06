Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Stocks ease from 3-month highs, dollar firms up on strong U.S. data

Treasury yields rose on expectations the Fed would continue to raise rates well into next year, though at a slower pace

US Stocks: Wall St slides as services data spooks investors about Fed rate hikes

U.S. service sector activity picks up in November

Britain finalising plans for regulation of crypto industry: FT

New regulations come on the heels of the market turmoil following the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX

Gold regains some ground as dollar dips

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,775.69 per ounce

Dollar holds firm on hawkish Fed bets, Aussie on back foot before RBA

The Australian dollar languished near a one-week low ahead of a looming central bank rate decision

Oil prices rise after price cap on Russian crude, OPEC+ meeting

G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in

