Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares rise as investors pause after selloff

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major peers, eased slightly to 104.29

Oil rises on market caution over supply concerns

Brent crude futures rose $1.32, or 1.2%, to $115.45 a barrel

Gold inches higher as dollar dips; wider rate-hike narrative in focus

10-year U.S. Treasury yields rise after holiday

Aussie dlr edges up as RBA reaffirms more hikes ahead, yen struggles

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major peers, was a touch lower at 104.38

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon