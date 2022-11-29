PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asia shares take comfort in China property rally
China property shares rally on policy support
US Stocks: Wall Street ends down sharply, hit by Apple and China worries
Cyber Monday spending to hit $11.6 bln - report
Dollar holds firm as China's COVID-related worries weigh
Rising tensions in China over stringent pandemic measures sent investors flocking to the dollar
Gold edges up on dollar dip; Fed policy cues remain key
Fed Chair Powell's speech on Weds key for rate cues
Oil prices slide on concerns over China's demand
Investors also eye on next OPEC+ output meeting on Dec. 4
Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy, cites FTX exposure
Bitcoin down over 70% from 2021 peak
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon