Asia shares take comfort in China property rally

China property shares rally on policy support

US Stocks: Wall Street ends down sharply, hit by Apple and China worries

Cyber Monday spending to hit $11.6 bln - report

Dollar holds firm as China's COVID-related worries weigh

Rising tensions in China over stringent pandemic measures sent investors flocking to the dollar

Gold edges up on dollar dip; Fed policy cues remain key

Fed Chair Powell's speech on Weds key for rate cues

Oil prices slide on concerns over China's demand

Investors also eye on next OPEC+ output meeting on Dec. 4

Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy, cites FTX exposure

Bitcoin down over 70% from 2021 peak

