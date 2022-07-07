Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Stocks in the doldrums as euro founders on recession fears

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up from a two-month low and rose 0.3% in early trade

Brent slips under $100/bbl as sell-off continues

Brent crude futures fell 94 cents, or 0.9%, to $99.75 a barrel

Gold prices inch higher as dollar advance pauses

Spot gold firmed 0.2% to $1,741.87 per ounce

Euro hovers near 20-year low on recession worries

The euro was about flat at $1.01845 after sinking as low as $1.01615

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon