Stocks in the doldrums as euro founders on recession fears
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up from a two-month low and rose 0.3% in early trade
Brent slips under $100/bbl as sell-off continues
Brent crude futures fell 94 cents, or 0.9%, to $99.75 a barrel
Gold prices inch higher as dollar advance pauses
Spot gold firmed 0.2% to $1,741.87 per ounce
Euro hovers near 20-year low on recession worries
The euro was about flat at $1.01845 after sinking as low as $1.01615
