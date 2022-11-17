Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asian stocks mixed, dollar finds footing as traders assess Fed outlook

Japan's Nikkei was little changed, recovering from early, Wall Street-inspired losses, while the broader Topix index was up 0.4%

US Stocks: Wall Street ends down after Target outlook, Micron supply cut

Retail stocks slumped broadly, including declines of over 8% in shares of Macy's Inc and Best Buy Co Inc

Binance secures Abu Dhabi regulator's approval for crypto custody services

The FSP will enable Binance to provide custody to professional clients, provided they meet the conditions of the FSP as outlined by FSRA

Oil falls as geopolitical tensions ease, China COVID concerns return

Brent crude futures dropped by 62 cents, or 0.7%, to $92.24 a barrel

Dollar steadies as U.S. spending points to rate hikes

The U.S. dollar index found support at 106.31, after falling as low as 105.3 on Tuesday

Gold dips as dollar gains, geopolitical tensions ease

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,766.79 per ounce

