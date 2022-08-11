PHOTO
Asian shares join global rally on softer-than-expected U.S. inflation
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.0%
Gold slips as U.S. Fed officials hint at aggressive rate hikes
Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,784.88 per ounce
Dollar bruised after U.S. inflation comes in below expectations
The euro was at $1.0297 on Thursday morning, after jumping 0.84% the day before
Oil falls on demand concerns, greater supply
Brent crude futures fell by 53 cents, or 0.5%, to $96.87 a barrel
