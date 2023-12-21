PHOTO
Asia stocks fall as Wall Street rally stalls
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.6%
Oil set to end winning streak over US stock build
Brent crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $79.48 a barrel
Dollar steadies as stocks slip
Sterling suffered its sharpest drop in two months
Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf bourses end mixed on rate cut hopes, Red Sea tensions
Dubai's main share index added 0.4%
Gold prices rebound as weaker US yields, dollar lift demand
Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,033.92 per ounce
US Stocks: Wall Street tumbles to sharply lower close as abrupt sell-off snaps rally
All three major U.S. stock indexes veered lower late in the session to end 1.3% to 1.5% below Tuesday's close
