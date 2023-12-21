Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asia stocks fall as Wall Street rally stalls

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.6%

Oil set to end winning streak over US stock build

Brent crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $79.48 a barrel

Dollar steadies as stocks slip

Sterling suffered its sharpest drop in two months

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf bourses end mixed on rate cut hopes, Red Sea tensions

Dubai's main share index added 0.4%

Gold prices rebound as weaker US yields, dollar lift demand

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,033.92 per ounce

US Stocks: Wall Street tumbles to sharply lower close as abrupt sell-off snaps rally

All three major U.S. stock indexes veered lower late in the session to end 1.3% to 1.5% below Tuesday's close

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon