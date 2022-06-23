Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia shares struggle, oil falls as recession fears linger

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan reversed earlier gains to be mostly flat in Asia trade

Oil extends losses as recession fears mount

Investors are continuing to assess how worried they need to be about central banks potentially pushing the world economy into recession

Dollar languishes amid lower U.S. yields as recession fears mount

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six key rivals, slipped 0.1% to 104.12

Gold dips after Fed chief reaffirms inflation fight

Fed Chair Jerome Powell to testify again

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon