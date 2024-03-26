Seera Group Holding turned to profitability in 2023, registering a net profit of SAR 265 million, against a net loss of SAR 46 million a year earlier.

Revenues surged 55.68% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 3.29 billion last year from SAR 2.11 billion, according to the annual financial results.

Seera posted earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 0.87 in the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, compared to a loss per share of SAR 0.16 the year before.

Seera Group swung to profitability during the first nine months (9M) of 2023, recording a net profit of SAR 149 million, versus a net loss of SAR 77 million in 9M-22.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).