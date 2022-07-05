Riyadh – Middle East Specialized Cables Company (MESC) has named Yahiya Ibrahim Al Qunaibit as the new Chairman of the board for the next three years.

Moreover, the listed firm appointed Saad Amash Al Shammari as the Vice Chairman, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

The two officials assumed their roles for a new board term that started on 2 July this year and will remain in position until 1 July 2025.

Last April, MESC announced its new CEO, Fadhil Fawzan Alsaadi, who has a 20-year experience in business leadership.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2021, the company incurred net losses of SAR 5.50 million, compared to net profits worth SAR 3.10 million during the same period a year earlier.

