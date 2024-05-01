Riyadh – CATRION Catering Holding Company logged net profits valued at SAR 71.22 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, an annual rise of 24.68% from SAR 57.12 million.

The listed firm posted 5.98% higher revenues at SAR 552.81 million in Q1-24, compared to SAR 521.58 million in Q1-23, according to the interim financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.87 in the first three months (3M) of 2024, up year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 0.70.

On a quarterly basis, the Q1-24 net profits increased by 2.56% from SAR 69.45 million, while the revenues went up by 0.67% from SAR 549.12 million.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, CATRION Catering recorded 9.94% YoY higher net profits at SAR 282.65 million, compared to SAR 257.10 million.

