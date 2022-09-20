Riyadh – Arabian Plastic Industrial Company (APICO) has set the final price of its listing at SAR 27 per share, according to a bourse filing.

Yaqeen Capital, the financial advisor and lead manager for the offering, noted that APICO completed the book-building process for the participating investors, which was oversubscribed 15.43 times.

On 11 September 2022, the company set the price range of its offering at SAR 24-27 per share.

Meanwhile, the firm will list 1 million ordinary shares, representing 20% of the issued share capital, on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).