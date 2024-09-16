Riyadh – ADES Holding Company announced the board’s recommendation to pay cash dividends amounting to SAR 237.49 million for the first half (H1) of 2024.

The Saudi group will disburse a dividend valued at SAR 0.21 per share to 1.09 billion eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure

Meanwhile, the distribution date is set to be on Thursday, 1 October 2024.

In the first six months (6M) of 2024, ADES Holding registered net profits valued at SAR 402.97 million, compared to SAR 195.71 million in H1-23.

Revenues climbed by 54.34% to SAR 3.05 billion in H1-24 from SAR 1.98 billion as of 30 June 2023.

