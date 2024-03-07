The net profits of Riyadh Cables Group Company surged 47.36% YoY to SAR 518.49 million in 2023 from SAR 351.86 million.

Revenues grew 14.20% YoY to SAR 7.82 million last year from SAR 6.85 million, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 3.46 in 2023, up from SAR 2.35 the year before.

Cash Dividends

Riyadh Cables’ board of directors proposed the distribution of SAR 224.57 million, or SAR 1.50, in cash dividends for the second half (H2) of 2023.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Riyadh Cables’ net profit soared 56.34% YoY to SAR 384.53 million from SAR 245.96 million.

