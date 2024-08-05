Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index ended the current week’s trading with a rise of 0.32 percent, adding 32.390 points to its balance, thus rising to 10,130 points, compared to its closing in the past week supported by four sectors.

In this context, financial analyst Youssef Bouhlaiqa told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the QSE index rose by 0.32 percent in the past five days and by 1.2 percent in the past thirty days.

Bouhlaiqa expected that the QSE would attract more liquidity in the coming period with the progress in announcing more companies’ results, noting that the profits of the listed companies that have revealed their results so far are 6.96 percent, reaching QR18.577bn.

Bouhlaiqa attributed the decline recorded by the general index in today’s session to the shares of the QIMC and Industries Qatar, which declined by 2.34 percent and 1.9 percent respectively.

Sector-wise, banking was the best-performing sector this week, up 1.5 percent, while industrials was the worst-performing sector, down 0.980 percent. This week witnessed liquidity levels of QR 1.541bn, with an average of around QR308.2m per sessionز

