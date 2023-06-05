Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank recently hosted a seminar providing insights on the latest opportunities for its customers to invest in Qatar’s stock market.

The event entitled ‘Investment Opportunities and Potential in Qatar Stock Market, New Products and Local Economy Visions’ was conducted in partnership with Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) at the bank’s D-Ring road office.

QSE experts Samer Abo-Zaghla, Education Manager, and Abdulrahman Al Sayed, Director of Strategy and Investment enlightened the customers with potential growth prospects in the local market.

The officials highlighted the distinctive opportunities and benefits of investing in Qatar that could lead to scaling up business and strengthening the country’s economy.

The audience was given the opportunity to grasp key information and knowledge about investment prospects that Customer Bank Financial Services are providing in Qatar’s market.

Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank lauded the event by saying that “Commercial Bank continues to put its customers at the heart of everything we do. This forum is not only aimed at providing insightful information to our customers but also to provide a unique space for them to engage directly with market experts and our top executives.”

“Our CB Premium Lounges serve as a vital gateway for our premium customers to explore and capitalise on the best local investment opportunities, which cements our targeted focus to provide world-class banking services like no other, keeping our customers aware and well-informed about the best investment opportunities”, he added.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the event, Rashid said: “We want to educate and talk about the various products that are there in the market in partnership with what Commercial Bank is offering to the customers.”

The official outlined that the bank has nearly QR800m of capital base, which is bigger than some of the mid-size banks in Qatar, and the volumes have surged between 8 to 10 times in the past half a decade.

He explained that one of the reasons for having such a lounge is to ensure that customers are offered products that are suitable for them according to their age, salary, and the size of their

family. Rashid stressed the award-winning mobile application services that operate to ensure customers’ needs are met.

He said “Today almost 50 percent of our volumes are coming from the mobile application and this allows us to put research reports, daily market summaries and basically give the customers the financial education as to make the right choices.”

