Doha: Alijarah Holding Company disclosed its financial results for the period ending September 30, 2024, reporting a 15.59% increase in net profit to reach QR13.69m, compared to QR11.84m for the same period in 2023. Earnings per share rose to QR0.028 compared to QR0.024 last year. Revenues grew by 13.48%, reaching QR50.65m.

Commenting on the results, Hamad Hassan Al Jamali (pictured), CEO of the company, said: “We are pleased with the strong performance achieved by the company this year, as net profit increased by 15.59%, driven by the robust performance of the investment portfolio and stable profits from Alijarah Driving Academy.

The company is progressing in executing its strategy by enhancing its investment portfolio with the addition of new high-yield Sukuk investments.”

He added, “We are working to strengthen our real estate portfolio by developing the land we own and expanding in Saudi Arabia by purchasing new lands for property development and we have also launched new logistics warehouses in Wadi Aba Saleel, contributing to increasing the return on assets and enhancing shareholder interests.”

Al Jamali confirmed that the company will continue to seek out available investment opportunities to maximize shareholder benefits and strengthen its position in the market.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

