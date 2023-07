Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender by assets, reported a H1 2023 net profit of 104.32 million rials ($271 million), 5% higher versus OMR 99.26 million reported in H1 2022, on higher net interest income (NII).

Operating profit was OMR 153.75 million, 6% higher year-on-year, the lender said in a regulatory statement on the Muscat Stock Exchange on Thursday.

NII from conventional banking and net income from Islamic banking stood at OMR 184.71 million, 11% higher on year.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com