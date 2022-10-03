Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Oil climbs, Asian shares mixed as holiday-heavy week gets underway

On the first trading day of the quarter, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.43%

Oil rebounds 3% as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020

Brent crude futures rebounded $2.51, or 3%, to $87.65 a barrel

Antipodean currencies advance ahead of rate decisions, dollar edges lower

The U.S. dollar index fell 0.12% to 122.10, while the yen firmed at 144.79

Gold firms as dollar softens, but rate-hike fears limit gains

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,665.29 per ounce

