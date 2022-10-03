PHOTO
Oil climbs, Asian shares mixed as holiday-heavy week gets underway
On the first trading day of the quarter, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.43%
Oil rebounds 3% as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020
Brent crude futures rebounded $2.51, or 3%, to $87.65 a barrel
Antipodean currencies advance ahead of rate decisions, dollar edges lower
The U.S. dollar index fell 0.12% to 122.10, while the yen firmed at 144.79
Gold firms as dollar softens, but rate-hike fears limit gains
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,665.29 per ounce
