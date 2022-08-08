Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asia shares subdued, dollar encouraged by U.S. rate risk

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.5%

Oil slides amid recession fears, slow recovery in China imports

Brent crude futures dropped 74 cents, or 0.8%, to $94.18 a barrel

Dollar extends gains against yen as big Fed hike bets ramp up

The greenback was last 0.31% higher at 135.42 yen, and earlier rose to 135.585 yen, its highest since July 28

Gold flat as U.S. data lifts aggressive Fed rate-hike bets

Spot gold was flat at $1,774.09 per ounce

