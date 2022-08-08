PHOTO
Asia shares subdued, dollar encouraged by U.S. rate risk
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.5%
Oil slides amid recession fears, slow recovery in China imports
Brent crude futures dropped 74 cents, or 0.8%, to $94.18 a barrel
Dollar extends gains against yen as big Fed hike bets ramp up
The greenback was last 0.31% higher at 135.42 yen, and earlier rose to 135.585 yen, its highest since July 28
Gold flat as U.S. data lifts aggressive Fed rate-hike bets
Spot gold was flat at $1,774.09 per ounce
