Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia shares stay sluggish, dollar resumes retreat

Nikkei up 0.3%, S&P 500 futures slip 0.4%

Oil drops as weak China factory data fan demand concerns

Brent crude futures were down $1.19, or 1.1%, at $102.78 a barrel

Dollar wallows near 3-week low on bets for less aggressive Fed

The big economic focus for this week will be the monthly U.S. jobs report on Friday

Gold steadies near 3-week high on softer dollar, yields

U.S. 10-year yields hover near 4-month lows

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon