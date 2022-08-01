PHOTO
Asia shares stay sluggish, dollar resumes retreat
Nikkei up 0.3%, S&P 500 futures slip 0.4%
Oil drops as weak China factory data fan demand concerns
Brent crude futures were down $1.19, or 1.1%, at $102.78 a barrel
Dollar wallows near 3-week low on bets for less aggressive Fed
The big economic focus for this week will be the monthly U.S. jobs report on Friday
Gold steadies near 3-week high on softer dollar, yields
U.S. 10-year yields hover near 4-month lows
