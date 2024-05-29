El Ezz Porcelain (Gemma) posted a 75.7% year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profits after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, according to the firm’s financial statement.

The company recorded net profits after tax of EGP 13.837 million in Q1 2024, compared to EGP 56.962 million in Q1 2023.

Meanwhile, sales went up to EGP 694.034 million from EGP 610.939 million.

Established in 1989, Gemma has become the leading manufacturer of high-end Ceramic and Porcelain tiles in Egypt and the Middle East.

