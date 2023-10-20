PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asian shares hit 11-month low on Middle East anxiety, surging yields
Fears of Middle East regional conflict rising
Gold set for second weekly gain on Middle East turmoil
Spot gold was steady at $1,973.99 per ounce
Dollar broadly up, threatens 150 yen as benchmark Treasury yield climbs
The dollar/yen pair tends to closely track changes in long-term Treasury yields, particularly in the 10-year maturity
Oil climbs on Mideast contagion fears from Israel-Gaza conflict
Brent crude futures climbed 77 cents, or 0.8%, to $93.15 a barrel
US SEC drops claims against two Ripple Labs executives
The SEC's claims against Garlinghouse and Larsen over their role in those sales were to be tried before a jury
US Stocks: Wall St drops as Treasury yields surge, Powell speaks
Netflix beats Q3 subscriber addition estimates
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon