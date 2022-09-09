PHOTO
Asia shares edge higher as dollar eases
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eked out a gain of 0.3%
Oil prices retreat on demand destruction fears, benchmarks off 4% for week
Brent crude futures slipped 12 cents, or 0.1%, to $89.03 a barrel
Gold prices rises on softer dollar
Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,713.62 per ounce
Dollar relaxes after steep climb, euro gains on ECB hike
The euro was up 0.52% at $1.0050, inching away from its two-decade trough of $0.9864
