Asia shares edge higher as dollar eases

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eked out a gain of 0.3%

Oil prices retreat on demand destruction fears, benchmarks off 4% for week

Brent crude futures slipped 12 cents, or 0.1%, to $89.03 a barrel

Gold prices rises on softer dollar

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,713.62 per ounce

Dollar relaxes after steep climb, euro gains on ECB hike

The euro was up 0.52% at $1.0050, inching away from its two-decade trough of $0.9864

