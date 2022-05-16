Dubai – Emaar Development has recorded net profits attributable to the owners worth AED 1.05 billion during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, an annual leap of 34% from AED 780.89 million.

During the January-March 2022 period, revenues dropped by 7% to AED 3.56 billion from AED 3.84 billion during the same period a year earlier, according to the interim financials.

Meanwhile, the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to AED 0.26 in Q1-22 from AED 0.20 in Q-21.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2021, Emaar Development registered net profits attributable to the owners worth AED 2.38 billion, a 75% year-on-year (YoY) jump from AED 1.35 billion.

