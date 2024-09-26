Egypt - Misr Oils and Soap Company (MOSC) achieved net profits after tax of EGP 816,214 during the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, down 19.8% year on year (YoY) from EGP 1.018 million, according to the audited financial statement.

On the other hand, operating revenues went up to EGP 2.995 billion from EGP 2.829 billion.

MOSC is an Egypt-based company engaged in the extraction and refining of oils from plants and animals, and the production of soap and detergents. The company’s oil products include sunflower oils, corn oils, cotton seeds oils, soya oils, ghee, and butter.

