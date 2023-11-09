Cairo: The net profits after tax of Egypt Aluminum amounted to EGP 1.63 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, up 61% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 642.63 million.

Revenues surged by 42% YoY to EGP 5.99 billion in Q1-23/24 from EGP 3.47 billion, according to the income statements.

The basic earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 2.29 in the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2023, an annual hike of 61% from EGP 0.90.

In FY22/23, the EGX-listed firm logged net profit after tax valued at EGP 3.69 billion, higher than EGP 2.50 billion a year earlier.

The revenues enlarged to EGP 22.04 billion during the July 2022- June 2023 period from EGP 14.48 billion in FY21/22, while the EPS widened to EGP 5.19 from EGP 3.52.

