CAIRO - Agthia Group held its General Assembly Meeting today, where shareholders endorsed the board’s proposal for a dividend of 10.31 fils per share, totalling AED 85.7 million for the first half of 2024.

This marks a 25 percent year-on-year increase, reflecting Agthia's strong financial performance during the first half of the year.

Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Agthia Group, said, “Agthia Group’s outstanding financial performance in the first half of 2024 reinforces our unwavering commitment to delivering sustainable value to our shareholders through a progressive dividend policy.”