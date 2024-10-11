The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) saw today 44 large direct deals executed on the stock of Fertiglobe.

According to market data, the trade was executed on 4.15 billion shares with a value of AED13.28 billion at an execution price of AED3.2 per share.

Large direct transactions are deals executed outside the order book and do not affect the closing price of the company's shares or the price index. They also do not affect the highest and lowest prices executed during the session and over the past 52 weeks