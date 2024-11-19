KUWAIT CITY: Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait – Egypt (ABK-Egypt) proudly announced its robust 9-month 2024 financial results, once again affirming its position as a leading financial institution.

Financial Strength

ABK-Egypt has demonstrated remarkable growth across all major financial metrics for the nine-month period ending 30 September 2024. The Bank achieved a significant increase in Net Profit of 131%, reaching EGP 5.4billion, compared to EGP 2.3 billion in the same period last year. Additionally, Net Interest Income rose by 63% to EGP 4.7billion, up from EGP 2.9billion in the same period last year. Net Fees and Commissions Income also saw a 44% increase, reaching EGP 1.2 billion compared to EGP 838 million during the same period last year.

According to the Bank's recently released financial results, Total Assets increased by 40%, reaching EGP 136.9billion, up from EGP 97.6 billion in December 2023. Total Customer Deposits grew by 41%, amounting to EGP 117 billion compared to EGP 83.1 billion in December 2023, reflecting the increasing trust of the Bank’s customers. Additionally, the Total Gross Loans Portfolio expanded by 51%, reaching EGP 74.8 billion compared to EGP 49.5 billion at the end of 2023. Lastly, the Non-Performing Loans (NPL) ratio stood at 1.30% at the end of September 2024, down from 1.48% in December 2023.

Commenting on the results, Ali Marafi, Chairman of ABK-Egypt, stated, “We take pride in the robust financial performance achieved over the past nine months. This success reflects our steady efforts to strengthen the Bank's position in the Egyptian market and underscores our commitment to serving the best interests of our customers and shareholders. ABK Group maintains a positive outlook on ABK-Egypt's ability to sustain its growth momentum, thanks to the efficiency of its business model, the prudence of its risk framework, and the agility of its balance sheet structure, which has enabled us to adapt to market fluctuations and effectively navigate the evolving economic landscape."

Setting the Sustainability Standard

Marafi further emphasized ABK-Egypt’s commitment to implementing sustainability standards and actively participating in corporate social responsibility as key drivers of economic development. He stated that the Bank will continue to finance major development projects and support national initiatives led by the Egyptian government to promote economic stability and growth.

The Chairman added that, reflecting its commitment to sustainability, ABK-Egypt recently published its first annual Sustainability Report and Carbon Footprint Report for 2023, adhering to GRI standards.

Concluding his statement, Marafi commended the efforts of the Central Bank of Egypt in achieving financial inclusion by upgrading banking products and services and enhancing access for unbanked segment. He also expressed his appreciation to the Executive Management team for their contributions in solidifying the Bank's position in the Egyptian market, achieving record growth rates. He commended their efficiency in executing the Bank's ambitious growth strategy, which is based on resilience and innovation. He also noted that the upcoming period will emphasize enhancing performance across all business lines to maximize business volumes and profitability.

Strategic Direction

Further affirming the strength of the Bank's financial position, Khaled El Salawy, CEO and Managing Director of ABK-Egypt, stated, "We are advancing with ambitious and measured steps in implementing our phased strategy, which focuses on enhancing and diversifying revenue streams while maximizing value for our customers and shareholders. The Bank has indeed achieved strong and sustainable growth rates, as evidenced by all financial performance indicators throughout the year. Profit Before Tax reached EGP 6.4 billion, reflecting a growth rate of 115% compared to EGP 3 billion. These results would not have been possible without the unwavering commitment of our team and the immense trust of our customers, which we take pride in as we continue on our path to success."

El Salawy further noted that these results demonstrate the success of the Bank's integrated strategy, which emphasizes achieving steady growth and maintaining long-term financial stability. He also highlighted that the Bank has made substantial investments to enhance its digital platforms, expand its geographical reach, and improve its offerings to meet the highest standards of the banking industry while aligning with the needs and aspirations of both retail and corporate customers.

El Salawy said, "Despite the global and local economic challenges, we still see significant opportunities for growth ahead. We remain committed to developing our strategies to capitalize on these opportunities and strengthen our brand in the market. Our strategy is based on the principles of sustainable growth, striking the right balance between improving financial performance and making meaningful contributions to the broader community. ABK-Egypt's social responsibility has consistently focused on supporting national initiatives in key areas: enhancing the healthcare system, improving access to quality education, supporting youth, unemployed females, and individuals with special needs. This is in addition to combating poverty to elevate the living standards of underprivileged segments."

The Bank is committed to supporting and financing all vital sectors in the Egyptian market, reflecting its belief in the significance of collaborative efforts to achieve national development plans and Egypt's Vision 2030, aimed at supporting economic stability and maximizing benefits for society as a whole.

