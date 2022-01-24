RIYADH: Egypt's Ghazl El Mahalla will become the first football club to list on the Egyptian Exchange, known as EGX, in early February 2022, Almal reported citing the company’s head.

Ghazl El Mahall is currently owned by the Egyptian El Mahalla Spinning and Weaving Co, and Ali Al-Abbasi said the listing of the company would take the burden of football off the firm.

The football club is offering over 60 percent of its capital and will raise around 135 million Egyptian pounds ($8.6 million).

The club will release the prospectus for its initial public offering on the Egyptian stock exchange before the end of January.

It will become the first club to establish an independent joint stock company in Egypt, in accordance with the new sports law, he noted.

Egypt’s new sports law was issued as part of the ministry of youth affairs and sports’ efforts to motivate investors, attract investments, and encourage clubs and sports bodies to establish companies.

Ghazl El Mahalla is one of Egypt's biggest clubs, but has not won the country's premier league since 1973.

