Cairo – The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) approved the publication of a disclosure form submitted by Al Shams Housing and Urbanization to increase its capital.
The listed company's disclosure includes an EGP 45.37 million rise in the issued and paid-up capital to EGP 226.87 million from EGP 181.5 million, according to a bourse statement on Sunday.
The capital increase will be distributed over 45.37 million shares with a nominal value of EGP 1 per share.
The increase will be financed through the distribution of bonus shares from the profits of the year ended on 31 December 2020.
