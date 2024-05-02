Pure Health Holding witnessed year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at AED 490.64 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, compared to AED 219.11 million.

Revenues jumped to AED 6.11 billion in Q1-24 from AED 4.02 billion during the January-March 2023 period, according to the income statements.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) went up to AED 0.04 in the first three months (3M) of 2024 from AED 0.02 a year earlier.

The total assets reached AED 47.29 billion as of 31 March 2024, higher than AED 28.17 billion at the end of December 2023.

Last year, net profits attributable to the shareholders of the ADX-listed company hit AED 964.65 million, down from AED 3.71 billion in 2022.

