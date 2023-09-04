Leaders in the UAE have congratulated Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi following his safe return to Earth.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wrote on platform X: “The people of the UAE are immensely proud of you and the entire team for achieving major advances in space exploration. You carried the dreams of a nation to new frontiers, and we celebrate your pioneering journey and safe return.”

Sultan AlNeyadi returned to Earth after spending 186 days at the ISS when the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft he was travelling in splashed down safely on Monday at 8.17am (UAE time) in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the Arab world and its youth on the successful return of Sultan AlNeyadi from the International Space Station (ISS).

Taking to platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Sheikh Mohammed wrote:

“We congratulate the people of the UAE and all Arab youth on the safe return of Sultan Al Neyadi to planet Earth - the first Arab astronaut on a long mission to the International Space Station. Sultan conducted 200 scientific research missions, spent more than 4,400 hours in space and inspired millions of Arab youth that we are able to contribute positively to humanity's scientific and civilised march.”

AlNeyadi was the last one to alight from the Dragon spacecraft after splashdown and was met with applause and cheers. He will spend roughly three weeks in rehabilitation before returning to the UAE.

We 'do not know the impossible'

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also posted a congratulatory message on social media.

“With Zayed's ambition, we moved from the desert to space. Today, with the return of Sultan Al Neyadi after completing the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs, we are crowning an important stage in the march of a people who do not know the impossible,” he wrote on platform X.

He also added that the preparation was on for further space missions. “From today, we are preparing for other tasks in our journey to embrace the stars so that the UAE continues to spread hope and a better future in the hearts of all Arabs. We are proud of Sultan and this Emirati footprint in the space sector through 200 scientific experiments conducted by Sultan Al Neyadi at the International Space Station.”

