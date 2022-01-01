The UAE’s Ras al-Khaimah 2022 New Year’s Eve celebrations broke two Guinness World Records as they dazzled hundreds of thousands of spectators welcoming the new year.

The “RAKNYE 2020” fireworks’ first Guinness World Record title was for the ‘Highest Altitude Multirotor/Drone Fireworks Display’ following the tower of fireworks 1,055.8 meters high, taller than any skyscraper in the world.

The second Guinness World Record title was for the most remote operated multi rotors/drones launching fireworks simultaneously,’ when 452 drones launched fireworks simultaneously to create the ‘Happy New Year’ visual in the sky.

The 12-minute spectacle was choreographed to orchestral music and was also a tribute to the UAE as it continued to mark the 50th anniversary of the creation of the UAE.

The grand finale included a multi-color display of lights followed by a large expanse of white that illuminated the skyline of Ras Al-Khaimah with a message of hope and ambition.

“RAKNYE2022 is our tribute to the leadership and people of Ras Al-Khaimah and the UAE not only as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of our nation but also in preparation for the Next 50 Years,” a spokesperson of the organizing committee said.

“With this event, we once again underlined the reputation of Ras Al-Khaimah as the leading tourism destination that welcomes visitors from across the world.”