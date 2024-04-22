ABU DHABI: The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) has predicted that tomorrow's weather will be generally fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy in the west during the afternoon and extending over some northern and eastern regions at night and Tuesday morning.

There is a chance of scattered light to moderate showers over some northern and eastern areas at night and into Tuesday morning, and a rise in temperatures is expected.

In its daily statement, the NCM also explained that winds will be light to moderate speed at first, becoming occasionally strong at times, and their movement is south-easterly - north-easterly from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h.

The wave conditions will be light to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, with the first tide occurring at 12:23, the second tide will be at 00:54, the first low tide will be at 18:22, and the second low tide will be at 07:10.

In the Sea of Oman, wave conditions will be light. The first tide occurs at 09:16, the second at 20:52, the first low tide at 15:06, and the second low tide at 03:32.