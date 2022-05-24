Students and the youth in the UAE can better equip themselves by learning about future jobs in the booming fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Product Development, Green Economy, People and Culture, Digital Marketing amongst others.

This follows after the short-video format app, TikTok announced that is rolling out nascent videos, aiming to empower the region’s youth with workforce readiness, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship.

Seeding a whole ecosystem of educational content, TikTok is releasing a series of bite-sized educational videos that will showcase jobs of the future, encouraging the youth to explore these growing ﬁelds, in collaboration with INJAZ.

To amplify the “Future Jobs Initiative” program, the video-snippet channel has brought together a group of key opinion leaders who currently hold coveted future jobs at companies including Microsoft, McKinsey, and MetLife, to create a series of informative videos which will be available on the platform.

During a press conference on Tuesday, at Dubai Studio City, Talal Al Fayez, Head of Public Policy, TikTok MENAT said, “By releasing these videos that start today, we aim to help communities thrive and inspire the new generation of entrepreneurs and change makers to be active and pursue their dreams.

"Through our partnership with INJAZ, we are able to do so in a tangible way by bringing more awareness to the jobs of the future, encouraging the youth to explore these growing and lucrative fields. INJAZ’s network, the company’s expertise and their research itself has identified the specific fields that are denoted as the fields of the future when it comes to jobs.”

Al Fayez adds, “In response to that research, INJAZ and TikTok came together to say, 'we’ll source someone who can speak on this, who has this job today, and that person shares what it takes to have this job'. The youth will have the opportunity to gain precious insights into emerging fields, in-demand skills, and personal advice in these entertaining, yet informative videos. Additionally, they’ll talk about the obstacles that they’ve had to overcome in their own personal experience, to be able to enter those industries and to excel there.”

Al Fayez explains their job is also to find synergies between TikTok and other local partners to add value and understand the development priorities of their potential collaborators within those domains.

“We’ll keep looking at future opportunities for partnerships. One example is the partnership we have with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. The UAE is geared specifically towards upskilling SMEs. When it comes to taking their businesses online, there’s a five-part tutorial course with incentives, prizes, mentorship from Dubai Chamber of Commerce, as well as some, free to shop credits from us to encourage people to engage with the project. So, this is just phase one,” he highlights.

Shedding light on how this initiative is geared towards inspiring creativity while honing the youth’s skillsets, Akef Alaqrabawi, President and CEO, INJAZ Al-Arab, opined, “A recent study conducted in collaboration with Oliver Wyman, revealed 51 per cent of MENA youth feel that they lack the work experience necessary to finding employment, yet by 2040 an estimated 127 million young Arabs are expected to join the MENA workforce. INJAZ Al-Arab is committed to enabling the next generation of entrepreneurs and through our strategic partnership with support of TikTok, we are able to connect directly with today’s youth, providing them with the knowledge needed to navigate their futures.”

