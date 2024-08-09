RIYADH — Thunderstorms are expected to continue hitting Makkah and some other regions of Saudi Arabia from Friday to Tuesday, according to the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense.



The directorate urged the public to exercise extreme caution and take care of their safety in the wake of the rainy weather forecast. It called on them to stay in safe places and avoid places where torrents, water swamps and valleys gather.



The directorate asked the public not to swim in these areas as they are unsuitable and pose a significant danger to human safety. The directorate emphasized that individuals should strictly adhere to instructions given through various media outlets and social network platforms.



The directorate noted that many governorates and areas of the Makkah region will be affected by moderate to heavy rains leading to torrential rains, hail and dust storms during these days. These include Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al-Kamil and Al-Ardiyat while light to moderate rain is expected to experience in the Holy Capital, Al-Kamil, Al-Jumum, Qunfudhah, Allaith, Al-Khurmah, Turbah, Raniyah and Al-Mawiyah.



The directorate warned that Al-Aflaj, Hotah Bani Tamim, Al-Kharj, Wadi Al-Dawasir and Al-Sulayyil in the Riyadh region will be affected by light to moderate rains and sand storms during these days.



The regions of Asir, Al-Baha and Jazan will be affected by moderate to heavy rain while the regions of Madinah, Najran and the Eastern Province will be experienced by light to moderate rain, the directorate said in a press release carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

