RIYADH — The weather analyst at the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) Aqeel Al-Aqeel revealed that forecasts indicate that temperatures in Riyadh on Sunday will range between 13-15 degrees Celsius.



Al-Aqeel revealed this while speaking to Al-Ekhbariya, explaining that it would be 13 degrees Celsius outside the Saudi capital and 15 degrees Celsius inside Riyadh.



He noted that according to the report issued by the NCM for the climate report, the winter of this year 2023 will be higher than the average temperature by an amount ranging from 1 to 2 degrees in the southern regions of Najran and the south of the Riyadh region.



This year’s winter is expected to be noticeably warm in most regions of the Kingdom, like the previous winter, he said.



Al-Aqeel noted that the temperature may reach sub-zero temperatures on some days in the northern regions of Saudi Arabia.



As for the coastal areas, Al-Aqeel said that it will be warm and humid, including thunderstorms on the coasts of the Makkah region.

