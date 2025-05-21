MUSCAT: Nama Electricity Distribution Company (NEDC), the country’s national distribution utility with coverage of all governorates with the exception of Dhofar, has announced that it has busted a total of 3,557 illegal electricity connections during 2024, helping contribute to the reduction of system losses.

The crackdown encompassed, among other measures, the intensive inspection of connections and meters aimed at identifying and rectifying instances of tampering, unauthorized connections, and defective meters, the state-owned utility said.

“These efforts led to the detection of over 3557 cases of illegal connections and the recovery of more than 228 GWh and over RO 2 million of revenue,” the company stated in its newly published 2024 Annual Report.

Additionally, meter reading operations were intensified during the year, according to NEDC. “The company implemented enhanced oversight measures for manual meter reading, including the establishment of a dedicated validation team to verify reading and ensure data accuracy.”

Furthermore, the transition to Automated Meter Reading (AMR) technology helped enhance the accuracy of meter readings and enable real-time monitoring of meter performance, thereby reducing errors and inefficiencies, it noted.

“These initiatives reflect the company’s commitment to operational excellence, improved revenue assurance, and enhanced distribution efficiency. Moving forward, the company remains focused on further optimizing its loss-reduction strategies through continued technological advancements and process improvements.”

As a result of these and other measures, system losses dipped 0.27 per cent to 7.95 per cent in 2024, down from 8.23 per cent a year earlier. “This improvement is the result of strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing distribution efficiency and minimizing losses,” the company added.

NEDC, part of Nama Group, is licensed to carry out electricity distribution management and related activities across all governments excluding Dhofar, has a portfolio of 1.35 million customers. Overseeing Dhofar is Nama Dhofar Services, an integrated provider of electricity, water and wastewater services in the southern governorate of Oman.

