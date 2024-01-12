RIYADH — Saudi driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi, who was leading the 2024 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, was forced to withdraw on Thursday after his "Toyota Hilux" was involved in a rollover accident during the sixth stage in the Empty Quarter. This stage, known for being the toughest and most challenging, spans 48 hours and covers a distance of 818 km.



Al-Rajhi recorded a commendable performance in the 2024 Saudi Dakar Rally, hosted by the Kingdom for the fifth consecutive time. Al-Rajhi and his German co-driver, Timo Gottschalk, emerged safely and in good condition from the accident after completing 51 kilometers of the first section of the stage named "Chrono 48."



Before the accident, Al-Rajhi was leading the overall standings after the fifth stage, ahead of QatariNasser Al-Attiyah by 9 minutes and 3 seconds.

