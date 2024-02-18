Ali Mohammad's extra-time goal put the UAE in the knockout phase of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup - UAE 2024 for the first time after eliminating USA 3-2.

Goalkeepers Humaid Jamal and Chris Toth were outstanding, both making multiple crucial saves. Rashed Eid finally gave the hosts the lead in the second period, before Abdulla Abbas doubled it with a sublime overhead kick.

Toth got one back for the US in the third, and Canale found the equaliser for Team USA. In extra-time, however, Ali capitalised upon a Toth mistake to spark wild celebrations from the Dubai crowd.