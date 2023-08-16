Brazilian football icon Neymar Junior has quit Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to join Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal for a contract valued at $300 million and valid until 2025, becoming the latest soccer celebrity to join the oil-rich kingdom's Pro League roster.

In May, Christiano Ronaldo left Manchester United and signed a $200 million per year deal with Al Nassr, which showed the world that Saudi football is looking for a global audience and that the kingdom is focusing on sports as an important pillar of economic diversification.

The top 20 stars purchased by the five clubs since January cost a total of more than $700 million in transfer and signing fees, as well as a commitment to spend $1.1 billion per annum in wages, Global SWF said in a report.

The average age of the transferred players is 30. With the average retirement age of professional players at around 35, the Saudi teams have invested heavily in ageing players rather than pouring money into rising talent, the sovereign wealth fund tracker said.

Saudi Arabia aims to become a top-ten league by 2030 with an annual revenue rise from $120 million to more than $480 million, and an increased market value from $800 million to at least $2.13 billion.

The kingdom is planning to privatise several state-owned sports clubs from the fourth quarter of 2023, a landmark move to foster the kingdom's investments in the sport.

Sovereign wealth fund, PIF, will take control of four of the kingdom's top clubs including Al-Nassr. The PIF will own 75% of al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr, and Al-Hilal.

“The transfer of the four clubs will unleash various commercial opportunities, including investment, partnership, and sponsorships across numerous sports,” the PIF said.

The giga project NEOM is also expected to become a global sports destination for major events and athletes.

In February, Saudi Arabia was awarded the hosting rights to stage the AFC Asian Cup 2027. The kingdom will also be hosting the 2029 Asian Winter Games.

NEOM has also partnered with one of India's premier T20 cricket league teams, Rajasthan Royals, to deliver NEOM’s first ever cricket program.

(Writing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com; editing by Brinda Darasha)