RIYADH — The official spokesman for the Ministry of Sports, Dr. Raja'allah Al-Sulami, has published in a statement updated protocols for fans to enter the stadiums.



The statement clarified the protocols that were updated by the ministry for entry into stadiums and sports facilities.



According the updates, the fans no longer require 'immune' status on the Tawakkalna app to enter the stadiums and they don’t need to undergo health checks either.



Wearing face masks in open and closed places is no longer mandatory, but it is recommended in closed places to maintain safety.



The Ministry of Interior has announced earlier that it has lifted most of the precautionary measures related to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia, including wearing masks, and showing health status in Tawakalna app.



However, the ministry stressed the need to continue raising awareness about wearing masks



The ministry stated that immunization and health verification are not required on the Tawakkalna application to enter public facilities, activities, and events as well as for boarding planes and other means of public transport except for those whose nature requires immunization or verifying health status according to the general health requirements set by Weqaya.

