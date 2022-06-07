Riyadh: The Saudi Esports Federation has announced that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is scheduled to host gamers season (Gamers8), which is the biggest event for electronic sports and games in the world in Riyadh over 8 weeks between July 18 and September 8, 2022.



Held under the theme “Your Portal to the Next World”, the gamers season will offer a special experiment for fans and lovers of esports and games through several competitive tournaments with the participation of the best players and teams at the international level in the “elite competition” with the total of financial awards reaching a sum of USD15 million, in addition to the educational and entertainment events and activities that will provided for all.

All activities of the gamers season will be held at Riyadh Boulevard City, where a big location allocated for the event will be built and provided with the latest technologies to offer the best experience for visitors.



Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, President of the Saudi Esports Federation said: “The journey for developing the esports and gaming sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues in line with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambitions emanating from the Saudi Vision 2030. Hosting the gamers season is the biggest proof for the continuation of this journey, where this global event seeks to bridge the distance between the real and virtual worlds and grant the esports and gaming community an unprecedented experience.”

He added: “We have around 23.5 million of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s population who practice e-games, where there is one individual in almost each family who has passion and great interest in e-games. We look forward to hosting all to spend a joyful time amidst futuristic atmosphere in the biggest event globally for esports and games.”



Gamers8, organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, will focus on four main pillars: professional esports and gaming, entertainment events, concerts and “The Next World Summit”, which will bring together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

Tournaments of the gamers season will be broadcast live on various platforms in 8 languages. More details on the names of participants and events will be announced later, where the latest updates on the season can be checked on the official website.