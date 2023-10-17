Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the first Gulf Indoor and Martial Arts Games from 30 September to 9 October 2024.



The presidents of the Olympic committees of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) approved the holding of the games during their 35th meeting today in Muscat, Oman.



The Minister of Sport and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC), Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal attended the meeting.



The meeting also approved the activation of the mechanism for exchanging experts and specialists in the sports field between the GCC countries.



Moreover, the meeting endorsed the implementation of the GCC General Secretariat's initiative for on-the-job training among Olympic committees, sports federations, and other relevant bodies involved in sports affairs.



These decisions are geared towards fostering the growth and fortification of the collaborative sports framework within the Gulf region.