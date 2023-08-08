The Qatar Winter Sports Committee is participating at the week-long Under-16 Asian Ice Hockey Youth Camp which is taking place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The Qatar Winter Sports Committee is represented by one player, one coach and one referee.

The camp, organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in collaboration with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) is being held from July 31 to August 7 with participation of 27 nations, with a specific focus on ice hockey as a part of the Winter Olympic Games. The initiative has garnered significant attention from game officials in numerous Asian countries where ice hockey is practiced.

The primary objective is to promote and popularize winter sports across the continent while supporting players and other stakeholders in enhancing their technical prowess and skills. (QOC)

