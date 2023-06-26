Qatar’s Hamad Al Hebabi claimed silver medal in the men’s 300m roller-skating (D02 category) while Qatar’s Shuaa Al Abdulla won bronze in women’s 300m roller-skating event at the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 in Germany on Saturday. Al Hebabi finished the race in 1 minute 47.10 secs, while Al Abdulla stopped the clock at 1:50.17.

This took Qatar’s medal count to three at the Games in Berlin, after Hamad Al Hebabi claimed silver medal in the 30-metre straight line roller skating on Tuesday.

